Kauai inmate missing after walking away from work furlough

KAUAI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An inmate on Kauai serving time for firearms and drug charges is missing.
The Department of Public safety put out an alert Tuesday for 35-year-old Tyrus Delos Reyes.
Authorities say Delos Reyes failed to return to his employer’s worksite after leaving on an assignment. He is a community custody inmate which is the lowest level of custody classification.
He’s expected to face an additional escape charge when found.
He’s described as standing 5′ 8″ tall, and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.
