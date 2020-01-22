Governor avoids talk of crime, mental health in State of the State

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In his State of the State address Tuesday, Gov. David Ige paid tribute to the two officers killed in an ambush in Diamond Head on Sunday.
But beyond that, he didn’t talk about crime or mental health in his speech.
What was his focus?
In his speech, Ige called for a peaceful resolution over the Thirty Meter Telescope conflict.
"There are some who have encouraged me to take strong measures against those who are protesting on Mauna Kea. That would have been the easier course," said Ige.
HNN political analyst Colin Moore called that an “odd line.”
“I don’t think it’s ever an easy thing to arrest people to use the power of the state to enforce something like this,” said
Meanwhile, the governor also emphasized the joint economic package with the House and Senate that includes a gradual minimum wage increase, the need for 300 pre-K classrooms and a plan to build 17,000 affordable homes over the next decade.
“After six years in his term, we are still more or less talking about the same issues we have been talking about for years,” said Moore.
State Rep. Gene Ward, Republican minority leader, called the governor’s agenda underwhelming.
“Second-term governors look for a legacy. Unfortunately, the legacy is going to be a Korean missile scare, the TMT and I thought he was really going to try hard to get a legacy, but it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen,” Ward said.
In terms of renewable energy, the state previously set a goal of 100% green energy by 2045. The governor says he’s confident the state will reach 30% green this year.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.