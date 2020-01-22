HNN Forecast: Light winds through Friday and a series of large NW swells

Warm sunny days are ahead! We will be the envy of the nation with our warm days and cool nights. Expect lots of sunshine with some mauka along with a few interior clouds and showers for most of the week. Our high pressure fan has backed off and that means we are set up for daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes to prevail through Friday. Mostly stable and dry pattern expected through the remainder of the work week. A front is expected to stall and weaken near Kauai Friday night, and that may bring some more sprinkles and rain to Kauai but it will not have much momentum after then. When the weekend arrives we are expecting trades to return over the weekend.
A large, long period northwest swell is expected to arrive tonight, peak early Thursday AM, then lower into Friday. Surf heights will reach High Surf Warning levels along most north and west facing shores during the peak of this swell. A second large northwest swell is expected to build late Friday, peak on Saturday, then lower through Sunday. Warning level surf is also expected during the peak of this swell. And then another big one next week will follow! Surfers are waxing up those boards and getting excited about some epic sets on the way. Please admire the surf from a safe distance. It will be dangerous even for the pros.
Have a beautiful week. Spread aloha.
Here’s to an amazing 2020 and new decade and the adventures that are ahead. Happy New Year! And Happy Lunar New Year! The year of the rat!
