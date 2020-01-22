Hawaii officials urge doctors to be on alert as deadly coronavirus spreads from China

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A deadly new virus from China has spread to the U.S., prompting federal officials to expand screenings for the illness at major airports across the country.
Although Honolulu’s airport still isn’t one of those, Hawaii officials are on high alert.
The state Department of Health on Tuesday said it sent out a medical advisory to healthcare providers to take extra precautions if they come into contact with a patient who has traveled from Wuhan, China.
That’s the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak that has sickened hundreds and killed at least 17 people.
It comes after the Centers for Disease Control confirmed on Tuesday the first U.S. case of the illness in a man in Washington State who traveled from Wuhan.
Officials said there were also confirmed cases reported in Thailand, Japan and South Korea.
Honolulu doesn’t get any direct flights from Wuhan, but airport officials say there is increased vigilance of the potential threat.
“Most of the patients in the outbreak in Wuhan, China, have reportedly had some link to a large seafood and animal market, suggesting animal-to-person spread,” the CDC said, in an advisory.
Symptoms of coronavirus may include runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat and can sometimes cause illnesses such as pneumonia or bronchitis.
The DOH advises everyone to get a flu shot as “there will likely be crossover in clinical presentation, so the more people vaccinated against flu, the more helpful that will be.”
