Free Hawaiian language classes to begin this week at UH Manoa

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting Wednesday, the University of Hawaii will offer free Hawaiian language courses to the public.
No registration is required. Anyone from students, staff to community members are welcome to join the class and learn the basics of ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi.
The classes are scheduled for 3 p.m. every Wednesday at the Manoa Campus Center. The courses are being offered thanks to the students of ASUH, the governing student body of the university.
Last year, they adopted a resolution that appropriated funds for the free classes.
“As an indigenous-serving institution, we feel that everyone deserves the opportunity to learn ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, and we hope that this initiative will help to further the university’s goal of becoming a true ‘Hawaiian place of learning.,’” student senator Raiyan Rafid said.
The location of the classes will vary. For a full list of locations and dates, click here.
Classes will be held through May 6.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.