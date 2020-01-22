Former ASU football coach Todd Graham hired as head coach at Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Arizona State University head football coach Todd Graham will be introduced Wednesday as the next head coach of the University of Hawaii football program, school officials announced Tuesday.
Graham, 55, is a former Pac-12 and Conference USA Coach of the Year who has also previously served as head coach at Rice, Tulsa and the University of Pittsburgh. His career coaching record is 95-61, including a 5-4 record in bowl games.
He went 46-32 during his tenure with the Sun Devils, but has not coached at the collegiate level since being fired after going 7-6 during the 2017 season.
Graham replaces former Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich, who accepted an offer last week to become the head coach at Washington State University.
Several of Rolovich’s assistant coaches are believed to have also been candidates for the UH job, including former associate head coach Brian Smith and passing game coordinator Craig Stutzmann.
Both coaches attended Rolovich’s introductory press conference in Pullman last week and have been actively recruiting high school players on behalf of the WSU football program despite still technically being candidates for the vacant position in Manoa.
Another candidate associated with the job opening, University of Virginia offensive coordinator Robert Anae, took himself out of consideration for the position on Tuesday.
Several other former Hawaii coaches, including defensive assistant Mark Banker and offensive line coach Mark Weber, have accepted positions on Rolovich’s staff. Jason Cvercko and Dwain Bradshaw, two members of Rolovich’s football support staff in Hawaii, are also reportedly headed to Washington State.
Graham’s career at Arizona State began promisingly enough; ASU won 8 games in his first season and ten in each of the next two, including a division title in the Pac-12 South during 2013. The back-to-back ten win seasons was a first for the program in roughly 30 years.
His dismissal, according to ASU’s Vice President for University Athletics Ray Anderson, was less about single-game results and more about his body of work. Anderson cited Graham’s middle-of-the-pack finishes in conference play and poor recruiting among the reasons for his firing.
Upon his dismissal, local media reports indicated that the cost to buy Graham out of his contract could run as high as $12 million. Information about Graham’s contract with the University of Hawaii was not immediately available.
