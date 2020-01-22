Aloha Tower to be illuminated in blue to honor 2 fallen officers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Aloha Tower will be illuminated in blue to honor two officers killed in a violent rampage in Diamond Head on Sunday.
Officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama were fatally shot by a 69-year-old suspect who subsequently set a fire that burned five homes to the ground.
The city has also illuminated Honolulu Hale in blue to honor the officers.
And on Wednesday, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at city hall for Enriquez and Kalama.
This story will be updated.
