WATCH: Moving rendition of ‘Tears in Heaven’ honors fallen officers

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui police officer’s moving rendition of “Tears in Heaven” is meant to honor two officers killed in Sunday’s shooting ― and help others express their grief.
“For us as law enforcement every time a police officer is killed in the line of duty it stings,” said Tevaga.
“I’m really hurt to know that other officers who respond from our home islands of Hawaii were killed doing the basic job of responding.”
The Diamond Head shooting killed Honolulu police officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama.
Tevaga said that when he first heard about the shooting, he reflected back to all of the times that he had come close to being seriously injured.
Whether it was almost getting hit by a car at a traffic stop or responding to a serious call, Tevaga says he has had many close calls out in the field.
To him, though, it’s a calling to respond to a scene even when faced with danger.
“To be able to answer the call, if not us, then who,” said Tevaga.
“We’re scared like everybody else but just we have that motivation and this is our calling to do it.”
That sense of duty spurred Tevaga to honor those killed. He posted his rendition of Eric Clapton’s “Tears in Heaven” to social media on Sunday night.
Tevaga says that he chose to sing it because of its deep meaning.
“I just thought about our time here on earth is really limited,” said Tevaga.
“I tried not to get emotional when I sang that song for officer Enriquez and officer Kalama and their family."
The video has gotten tens of thousands of views now and has been shared across the country.
Tevaga says that the support for “Ohana Blue” has been incredible and that it makes him proud to be a police officer.
“Ohana blue is deep. We spend more time with our officers than we do with our own families,” said Tevaga. “Unless you wear this badge, and apart of this calling as a police officer, no one can understand.”
“I’m proud to be a police officer. We’re normal people being asked to do extraordinary things.”
