TIMELINE: What we know about the violent rampage that left 2 officers dead

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The terrifying series of events that played out in Diamond Head and the challenge of investigating the burned out murder scene has led to lots of speculation and rumor about what exactly happened.
Here’s what we know:
The Honolulu Police Department says the incident started at 9:01 a.m. Sunday. Officers responded to a 911 call from a woman who said that she needed help.
Witnesses say that woman was a tenant in the house on Hibiscus Drive where the violent rampage began. She had been stabbed in the leg with a garden tool and was seriously injured.
The home’s owner ― Lois Cain ― had been trying to evict suspect Jerry Hanel and apparently confronted her tenant Sunday morning. On Monday, she remained missing.
In the wake of the stabbing, more violence: Three officers responding to the crime were ambushed as they walked down Hanel’s driveway. It’s at that point that Officer Tiffany Enriquez was fatally wounded.
More officers arrived and the suspected kept firing. Officer Kaulike Kalama was then fatally shot.
As the suspect retreated to his property, he then apparently started a fire that turned into an inferno.
Neighbor Stephany Sofos documented the shocking chain of events on Facebook and told the investigators she saw the blaze at 9:45 a.m. She and other witnesses believe it was about an hour before police gave the all clear to firefighters, allowing them in to fight the flames.
Police Chief Susan Ballard says HPD waited before allowing firefighters to ensure the safety of all first responders as ammunition continued to explode in the house.
“There were what sounded like rounds going off,” she said.
“We can’t put other public safety and our fire department in jeopardy because if someone would have gotten hit by one of those stray rounds, I wouldn’t have been able to sleep at night.”
Although police initially believed two women were missing in the incident, one who was accounted. She’d been traveling and informed authorities she was OK.
An attorney for next-door neighbor Warren Daniel says responding officers risked their lives to get Enriquez out of firing range.
“He could see the initial officer grabbing the female officer by the arms and just doing that reverse drag. I believe that was the first aid provided to her,” said David Hayakawa.
“They couldn’t tell where the bullets were coming. They didn’t know the layout and you have to understand Mr. Hanel had a security system he knows where everybody is,” he added.
