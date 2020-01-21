Talking about tragedy, especially with kids, isn’t easy – but there are services to help

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - When tragedy strikes a community, processing the details can be difficult, especially for families with young children.
Following Sunday’s tragic shooting and massive house fire that quickly spread to neighboring homes, families have been displaced and the entire law enforcement community was thrust into mourning.
Although difficult to speak about, especially with young children, experts say talking about it is the first step to processing heartache.
“Violence in the community, and the resulting lockdown, has left many in the Diamond Head neighborhood suffering from trauma and stress. Some affected from the shooting, fires, and the resulting lockdown may not yet realize they are experiencing signs of stress,” a Child and Family Service spokesperson said in an email.
There are free services available to help guide families through their grief. One of them being the ParentLine, a hotline operated by Child and Family Service with funding from the Department of Health.
Workers on the hotline can provide counseling to individuals and families. The service is available Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 808-526-1222 or toll free 1-800-816-1222.
