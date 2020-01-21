Suspect’s landlord remains unaccounted for following violent rampage in Diamond Head

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of two women who was unaccounted for following Sunday’s shooting and fires in the Diamond Head area has been found and is safe, police said.
But authorities say another woman ― Lois Cain ― is still missing.
She owned the home on Hibiscus Drive where the shooting occurred and was the suspect’s landlord. Authorities are also still searching for the suspect, 69-year-old Jerry Hanel. He is presumed dead.
Meanwhile, a woman who was stabbed during Sunday’s violent rampage was released from the Queen’s Medical Center on Monday. She was initially listed in serious condition.
Police are still piecing together the sequence of events leading up to the violent rampage that left two Honolulu police officers dead and five homes in the affluent community burnt to the ground.
Residents of the quiet Diamond Head area neighborhood where the crimes happened struggled Monday to come to terms with their new normal.
Access to Hibiscus Drive was still restricted Monday as firefighters monitored hotspots and investigators swarmed the community as they began the arduous task of piecing together what led up to the shooting Sunday ― and what happened in the minutes afterward.
The American Red Cross of Hawaii is helping families displaced in the flames. An emergency shelter was also set to open Monday night at Kilauea District Park.
Drone video of the community Monday showed properties where homes used to be all but leveled.
In addition to the seven homes destroyed in the blaze, apparently started by the suspect, several more sustained damage.
Neighbors and others have said that Hanel was mentally ill and frequently lashed out.
HNN has confirmed that last Wednesday, Cain filed a complaint against the suspect, saying he did not have a rental agreement and had failed to vacate the property “despite repeated demands.”
On Thursday, he got an eviction notice, but refused to sign it.
This story will be updated.
