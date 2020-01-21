Philadelphia-based artist shares beautiful tribute to 2 fallen Honolulu police officers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beautiful tributes are pouring in from near and far for the two Honolulu police officers killed at Diamond Head on Sunday.
Philadelphia-based artist Jonny Castro specializes in forensic composite portraits of officers killed in the line of duty — fallen heroes.
After hearing about the violent rampage at Diamond Head, Castro created portraits of Officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama.
In the pieces, Enriquez and Kalama are shown donning lei over their HPD uniforms.
The bio on Castro’s Facebook page says, “The reason behind painting portraits of these fallen heroes is to try and share who these officers were in life before they were taken from us.”
It adds that Castro delivers prints to families and men and women who have worked with the heroes.
Since Sunday, the community has been coming together to honor Enriquez and Kalama.
Maui Police Officer Marvin Tevaga sang a moving rendition of “Tears in Heaven” to pay tribute and also help others express their grief.
Hawaii musician Josh Tatofi also sang his own version of “Tears in Heaven,” which he posted on his Instagram page.
