In light of tragedies, be wary of fundraisers appearing to be for victims

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There was an outpouring of community support following Sunday’s deadly shooting that killed two Honolulu police officers, and subsequent fire that destroyed several homes.
Many in the community have reached out to Hawaii News Now asking what they can do to support the families impacted. And while many have good intentions, it appears some may be taking advantage of people’s good nature.
There are several Go Fund Me accounts circulating on social media, and at least one appears to be a scam.
GoFundMe.com is a website that allows for donations to a specific cause — and while that may seem helpful, there are risks involved. Many of the fundraisers cannot be verified through the website which means you may not always know where your money is going.
Since the tragedy, one fundraiser started with a goal of raising $500,000. Already $225 has been given by kind-hearted donors.
It has upset many including fellow police officers who said they don’t know who is behind the account, and it can’t be trusted.
One red flag alone: One of the officer’s names is misspelled in the web page title.
Hawaii News Now has reached out to the Honolulu Police Department for comment on the fundraising pages to verify if they are HPD-endorsed. We have not yet heard back.
The organizer of a separate fundraiser said on the page he isn’t a family member of either of the fallen officers, but is in contact with them and vows to send whatever money is raised their way. We have also reached out to him for further comment.
Meanwhile a local Oahu business is preparing a fundraiser for the fallen.
TJ’s Sports Bar and Grill on Kapiolani Boulevard spoke with HNN over the phone Monday night. They confirmed all proceeds of their Jan. 26 fundraiser will be split among the families of Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama.
The manager said HPD officers often frequent the bar and it was a favorite hangout spot for Enriquez, which is what inspired them to put together the event.
A $10 donation is suggested. There will be raffle giveaways and a silent auction.
A Go Fund Me for displaced neighbors Adam & Racheal Patterson has already raised nearly $26,000.
HNN is working to compile a list of verified fundraisers in light of the tragedy.
This story will be updated. Please check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.