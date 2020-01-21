A legacy of service: 2 officers killed in Diamond Head shooting remembered

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Never take a moment for granted.
That’s the message a teenager is sharing as she mourns the loss of her mother, one of two Honolulu police officers killed Sunday in a violent rampage in the Diamond Head area.
Officer Tiffany Enriquez’s daughter, Jazmyn, told Hawaii News Now that she knew the risks of her mom’s job ― and added she is so proud to be her daughter.
“Let Hawaii not remember this as a day of loss but a day God was blessed with two beautiful angels," said the 17-year-old, in a statement shared with permission from her father.
“My mother has definitely left her legacy for this world and I’m proud to be her daughter.”
Enriquez and Officer Kaulike Kalama were mourned Monday in countless ways ― with posts online and with growing memorials Honolulu Police Headquarters and at the substation in Waikiki.
One of those paying her respects and leaving a lei was Florence Poon.
“I appreciate what they did. They put their life on the line. So we wanted to honor them today," she said.
Mourners also left flags, lei and signs, including one that read, “Thank you for your service.”
Kalama was a nine-year veteran of HPD and assigned to the East Honolulu district. He was also a father.
Enriquez, a seven-year veteran assigned to Waikiki, was a mother to three girls and also had a grandson. In addition to serving as one of Honolulu’s finest, she was an Air Force veteran.
That’s where friend Whitney Lawson met her.
“Enriquez was like a big sister to me," she said. “I loved her. I loved everything about her.”
Lawson met Enriquez during basic training and for the next two years she says they were attached at the hip. “She was one of those people who caught you off guard with how strong she was,” she said.
“She out did a lot a lot of guys physically. She was amazing because she was also a boss mom,” Lawson added. "We all knew what she was doing was for her kids.”
Lawson says she remembers Enriquez talking about wanting to join HPD while they were still in tech school. And she takes comfort in knowing she had achieved that goal.
“She was doing something she loved. I know she was very passionate about the police force and law enforcement,” she said.
