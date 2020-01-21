Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. celebrated with annual parade, unity rally

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Royal Hawaiian Band along with many more marchers and onlookers came together for a parade honoring Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.
Hundreds of people rallied to celebrate his legacy. The parade started at Magic Island and went down Kalakaua Avenue to Kapiolani Park.
At the park, a unity rally was held. There was food, music and a strong sense of welcome.
“Its just a great feeling seeing everybody come together to remember Dr. Martin Luther King and what he’s done for us all of us," said Ernest Whiteside. “This turnout I thought was great, of all ages, young and old.”
Groups like Unite Here! Local 5 used the march to spread the word about their causes, such as fighting for better working conditions for Hawaii employees.
Martin Luther King Jr.'s message of peace and equality has been a pillar in Hawaii for decades.
In 1959, he spoke at the state’s first legislature after being greeted with lei upon his arrival.
Years later, on his historic walk from Selma to Montgomery, Dr. King wore lei gifted by Reverend Abraham Akaka.
