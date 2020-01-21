Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

OFFICERS SHOT-HAWAII
Lawyer: Suspect in Hawaii police deaths was 'out of control'
HONOLULU (AP) — A lawyer for neighbors says a man suspected of stabbing a woman and killing two Hawaii police officers would record residents with a camera mounted to his hat and rig a barbecue grill to blow thick smoke directly into their windows. Authorities say Jaroslav “Jerry” Hanel, facing eviction, stabbed a woman in the leg Sunday and killed Officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama. A fire at Hanel's residence then spread in a normally peaceful neighborhood at the far end of famed Waikiki Beach. An attorney who has represented three neighbors in restraining orders against Hanel since 2014 said residents complained of bizarre and annoying behavior and it was clear that Hanel was “out of control.”
Underwater tire reef experiment in Guam to be cleaned up
HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — Scientists in Guam are trying to determine how to remove a man-made underwater mountain built out of vehicle tires 50 years ago. Pacific Daily News reports that Guam Environmental Protection Agency scientists hoped the tire reef would improve marine conditions in Cocos Lagoon and increase fish stocks, but has instead been left abandoned a mile from shore and about 20 feet below the water. Government officials say the 2,400-tire experiment is now considered trash and would cost $250,000 to clean up. The government received a federal grant to clean up the artificial tire habitats, but officials do not know where the second 350-tire habitat is located.
Indigenous ‘Molly of Denali’ is more than a cartoon for some
Tests find some early Arizona hemp crops have too much THC
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s budding hemp-growing industry is suffering growing pains as levels of THC that are too high force some farmers to destroy crops instead of harvesting them. Results of state Department of Agriculture testing have about 41% of the Arizona hemp plants failing due to too high a level of THC, the compound that gives marijuana its high. The Arizona Republic reports that growers in other states around the country have had issues managing the THC content of hemp plants, with crops in Hawaii and Nebraska also testing too high, but not as much as in Arizona's early months. Arizona in 2019 began issuing hemp-growing licenses to farmers under a law enacted in 2018, and harvesting started in late 2019.
Report: Tax collections in Hawaii increased by about 5%
HONOLULU (AP) — A new report shows tax collections in Hawaii were up by about 5% last year. Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports that the state Department of Taxation sent the annual report in December to Democratic Gov. David Ige and the state Legislature. The report showed that $8.2 billion was collected in fiscal year 2019, which ended June 30, compared to $7.9 billion collected the year prior. Officials say revenue from the general excise tax and income tax accounted for most of the increase. The report also showed more than $1.7 billion was collected in other taxes.
Navy to name aircraft carrier for Pearl Harbor hero Miller
HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Navy is expected to honor a World War II hero when a new aircraft carrier is named for Mess Attendant 2nd Class Doris Miller. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the announcement is expected to be made at Pearl Harbor Monday. Miller was the first African American to receive the Navy Cross for valor. Miller was recognized for manning a machine gun on the USS West Virginia and returning fire against Japanese planes during the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor. Miller died while serving on a ship that was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine in November 1943.