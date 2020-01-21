Hula Bowl to donate $5 from each ticket sold to families of slain officers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The newly-reborn iteration of Hawaii’s famous college football all-star game is planning a massive fundraiser for the families of two Honolulu police officers who were killed in the line of duty on Sunday.
Organizers of the Hula Bowl ― scheduled to kick off on Sunday evening at Aloha Stadium for the first time since it went dormant in 2008 ― say they’re donating $5 from every purchased game ticket to the game to the families of Officer Tiffany Enriquez and Officer Kaulike Kalama.
“The hearts of all of us here at the Hula Bowl go out to the community of Hawai’i and those that have been affected by the recent series of very unfortunate events," game officials said in a statement. "We can’t express enough how saddened we all are for the families of the fallen officers, the officers involved, and the rest of the community.”
The Hula Bowl’s gesture is the latest example of the outpouring of community support following Sunday’s violent rampage.
