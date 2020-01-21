HNN Forecast: Saying good-bye to the trade winds this week and hello to big surf

Warm sunny days are ahead! We will be the envy of the nation with our warm days and cool nights. Expect lots of sunshine with some mauka along with a few interior clouds and showers for most of the week. Our high pressure fan has backed off and that means we are set up for daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes to prevail through Friday. Mostly stable and dry pattern expected through the remainder of the work week. A front is expected to stall and weaken near Kauai Friday night, and that may bring some more sprinkles and rain to Kauai but it will not have much momentum after then. When the weekend arrives we are expecting trades to return over the weekend.