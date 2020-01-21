Growing memorial honors officers killed in Diamond Head shooting

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mourners left flowers, lei and cards outside the Waikiki police substation Monday in a growing memorial for the two officers killed in a Diamond Head shooting.
The two who died have been identified as Officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama.
Enriquez was a seven-year veteran assigned to Waikiki. Kalama was a nine-year veteran assigned to East Honolulu. Both had children.
Lei were also being left at the main HPD station, where a placard honors those killed in the line of duty.
Florence Poon was there Monday morning to leave lei.
She said she felt compelled to do something.
“My first thought was oh my gosh, how could that happen here?” said Poon, who used to work for HPD. “I just felt deep sadness. They are part of our 'ohana. We had to come today to pay our respects.”
Tributes were also pouring in on social media.
And a Maui police officer expressed his grief with a moving rendition of “Tears in Heaven.”
Mayor Kirk Caldwell said the violent rampage that claimed the two officers’ live and set off a chain of events that included an inferno that destroyed seven homes has thrown the state into mourning.
“This is a family and people are grieving,” Caldwell said.
