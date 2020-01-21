FULL TEXT: Gov. David Ige’s 2020 State of the State Address

Before I begin… Our first responders — whether they are police officers, firefighters, or lifeguards — take great pride in their professionalism and great satisfaction in knowing they are serving others and their community. If you ask them, they will tell you to a man and woman that they are just doing their job, even when they step into harm’s way. But, in truth, they do so much more, especially when the need for them arises. On Sunday, a desperate need did arise, and two heroes stepped up.