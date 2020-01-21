Candlelight vigil set for HPD officer killed in Diamond Head shooting

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A candlelight vigil will be held Tuesday evening for one of the Honolulu police officers killed in the line of duty at Diamond Head.
Family, friends and community members can gather at Kaimana Beach around 6 p.m. to pay their respects to Officer Tiffany Enriquez.
Enriquez and Officer Kaulike Kalama were shot and killed in a violent rampage on Sunday.
Enriquez was originally from Guam and graduated from high school there in 1999 before moving to Hawaii.
She was also a bodybuilder and named "Heroes Champion" in 2018 by the Maximum Muscle report.
She leaves behind three daughters and one grandson.
Kalama was a McKinley High School graduate.
He leaves behind a wife and son.
Details on memorial services have not yet been announced.
