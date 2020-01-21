Beautiful sunny weather with light winds for the rest of the week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lots of sunshine with some mauka and interior clouds and showers for most of the week; with daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes prevailing Tuesday through Friday. Mostly stable and dry pattern expected through the remainder of the work week. A front is expected to stall and weaken near Kauai Friday night, with trades then returning over the weekend.
A large, long period northwest swell is expected to arrive tonight, peak Wednesday night, then lower into Friday. Surf heights will reach High Surf Warning levels along most north and west facing shores during the peak of this swell. A second large northwest swell is expected to build late Friday, peak on Saturday, then lower through Sunday. Warning level surf is also expected during the peak of this swell.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.