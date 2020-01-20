In wake of shooting, officers rushed to hospital to offer their support and share their grief

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the wake of the Diamond Head shooting, relatives and colleagues of the officers who were shot gathered at the Queen’s Medical Center to grieve.
The ambulances carrying the two officers arrived at the hospital just before 10 a.m. Sunday.
A steady stream of family members and officers followed.
And about 10:30 a.m., Police Chief Susan Ballard arrived at the emergency room to spend time with the fallen officers’ families.
Officers could be seen hugging each other and openly weeping. One officer so overcome by emotion had to brace herself against a wall. Another officer had a hard time standing.
Pastor Wayne Surface, of Ohana Baptist Church, said one of the officers’ families is a member of his congregation.
He said the officer he knew was a “good man.”
“The family is a member of our church, and we’ve know them for many years,” he said. “It’s somber. They’re hurt. They’re not sure why this has happened. They’re looking to the lord to provide comfort.”
At about 2 p.m., police escorted the bodies of the fallen officers to the Medical Examiner’s Office.
