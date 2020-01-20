UH defeats UC Santa Barbara 70-63

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team used an all around team effort in a 70-63 win over UC Santa Barbara Saturday night at the Stan Sheriff Center.
UH improved to 12-6 overall and 3-1 in the Big West.
The victory went a long way in building confidence as the 'Bows defeated one of the conference’s preseason favorites in the Gauchos (12-6, 1-2 BW).
Four players scored in double figures for UH, highlighted by point guard Drew Buggs.
Buggs, posted his third career double-double, in the win finishing with 12 points and tying his career-high with 12 assists.
After trailing by two at intermisson, UH out-scored the Gauchos 37-28 after the break.
UH used team defense to hold UCSB, the top shooting team in the Big West, to just 36 percent shooting in the second half.
The Guachos shot just 2-of-15 from beyond the arc, as the 'Bows finished off defensive possessions by crashing the glass, finishing with a 33-23 advantage in rebounding.
It was back-and-forth first half with six ties and six lead changes. UH led by as many as eight points before the Gauchos, who shot 55 percent in the first frame, took a 35-33 lead at the break.
Following halftime, the 'Bows came storming out of the break going on an 11-2 run to take the lead, a lead they would maintain for the rest of the way.
The 'Bows got 29 points from its bench including 11 points from Justin Webster and a career high 10 points from Justin Hemsley.
The Rainbow Warriors will next host UC Davis on Saturday, Jan. 25, an evening that will also commemorate the 100th season of UH basketball.
The top moments in program history will be recounted, while dozens of former players, coaches and staff members will recognized.
Tipoff for the game is at 7:00 p.m.
