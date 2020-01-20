Team Mauka edges Team Makai 20-13 in Polynesian Bowl

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The top high school football players from across the country gathered Saturday night at Aloha Stadium for the fourth annual Polynesian Bowl.
The game featured multiple five star and four star recruits, highlighted by the country’s number on pro style quarterback DJ Uiagalelei leading Team Mauka against Team Makai an USA National Defensive Player of the Year Justin Flowe.
The contest was close throughout, with Team Mauka edging out a 20-13 victory over Team Makai, when all was said and done.
Though the game was highlighted by perennial names in the national recruiting circuit from the mainland, it was a pair of local athletes who took home the game’s top overall performances.
The night’s offensive MVP honor was given to St. John’s (Washington D.C) senior, BYU commit and former Kahuku quarterback Sol-Jay Maiava.
Maiava finished the game, completing eight of his ten passing attempts for 73 yards and a score, while also accounting for a rushing touchdown.
‘Iolani star safety Lanakila ‘Meki’ Pei was named the game’s defensive MVP with a pair of interceptions to go along with eight tackles and two pass break ups.
