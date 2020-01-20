Super Bowl dreams dashed in AFC Championship for former Crusaders Correa and Mariota

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time in half a century the Kansas City Chiefs are headed the Super Bowl.
The Chiefs overcame a slow start, to defeat on of the NFL’s hottest teams, the Tennessee Titans 35-24 at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.
The Chiefs were led by reining NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes who tossed for 294 yards and three touchdowns, while completing 24 of his 35 passing attempts and also scoring on a touchdown run.
With the Chiefs victory, the season and Super Bowl dreams came to an end for local NFL players and former St. Louis Crusaders Marcus Mariota and Kamalei Correa.
Correa was a menace on the field recording nine tackles and a sack in the loss.
Following the game, the always humble former Heisman winner Marcus Mariota called his five years with the Titans organization a ‘gift.’
Mariota will become an unrestricted free agent this off-season.
