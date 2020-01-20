Records fall in Wahine’s 79-72 win over Cal State Fullerton

'Bows junior forward Amy Atwell kept the 'Bows on pace as she tallied all 16 of her points in the first two frames. UH shot 41 percent on the night, including 46 percent from beyond the arc. Middap fed off the play from Atwell in the first half, accounting for 15 points in the final two quarters, including 4-for-5 from the floor, 4-for-4 from three-point land, and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.