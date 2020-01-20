Records fall in Wahine’s 79-72 win over Cal State Fullerton

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team used a barrage of three pointers, as four records were broken in UH’s 79-72 victory over Cal State Fullerton Saturday night.
The Rainbow Wahine (8-9, 2-2) shattered the record for most three-pointers made in one game with 18 while breaking the team record for most three’s in a game at the Stan Sheriff Center.
The Titans (10-7, 2-2) joined UH in combining for 23 made three-pointers breaking the single-game record in UH history and at the Stan Sheriff.
“Shoot that thing,” said head coach Laura Beeman following the game. “Tonight and Thursday’s games were fun. I love coaching this team because they have fun playing the game with each other. They all genuinely care about each other, and I think it’s what leads to them playing like they have these past two games.”
Senior guard, Courtney Middap led the 'Bows in scoring with a career-high 24 points, while also connecting on six three-pointers tying her for the most made in a single-game at UH.
The 'Bows have had a player score 20 points or more in their previous three games.
The contest remained close throughout the evening as the Titans led by double-digits on two separate occasions, including a 12-point advantage of 35-23.
'Bows junior forward Amy Atwell kept the 'Bows on pace as she tallied all 16 of her points in the first two frames. UH shot 41 percent on the night, including 46 percent from beyond the arc. Middap fed off the play from Atwell in the first half, accounting for 15 points in the final two quarters, including 4-for-5 from the floor, 4-for-4 from three-point land, and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.
Senior guard, Julissa Tago added her fourth consecutive game of double-digit points, finishing with 10, along with five assists, and five rebounds.
On top of their record breaking shooting performance, UH also cut down on the miscues, tying a season-low in turnovers with six and combined for 18 assists.
Next up, the 'Bows go on the road for their next two conference matchups beginning at Long Beach State on Thursday, Jan. 23 followed by a stop at UC Riverside on Saturday, Jan. 25.
