Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Waipio

WAIPIO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 61-year-old man is dead following a hit-and-run crash in Waipio on Sunday night, Honolulu police said.
Authorities said the crash happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Ka Uka Boulevard in the Waipio Gentry area.
Witnesses told authorities a Nissan SUV was heading southbound on the highway when it crashed into the man, who was trying to cross the street inside a marked crosswalk.
The driver then fled the scene.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead shortly after.
Authorities said speed is a possible factor, but it's not known if drugs or alcohol are involved.
This is the fourth traffic death of 2020 compared to five at the same time last year.
Anyone with further information is asked to call HPD’s traffic division at (808) 723-3413.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.