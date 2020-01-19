Mostly dry this week, but trade winds to diminish

Mostly dry and pleasant weather is expected this week, but the breezy trades will become light and variable by midweek as a cold front passes to the north. Conditions will remain stable, so we’re anticipating just some afternoon cloud buildups and isolated showers for interior sections Wednesday through Friday. Trade winds should rebuild on Saturday as a second front nears the state. The tail end of this front could move over the western end of the island chain Friday and Saturday, so we might see a slight increase in showers then.
A high surf advisory is now posted for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and the north shores of Maui as a long period north-northwest swell builds overnight and holds into Monday. A significantly larger northwest swell could bring warning-level surf Wednesday, with yet another even larger swell Saturday. A small craft advisory is also posted overnight for all Hawaiian coastal waters.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.