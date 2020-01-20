Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

BC-US-OFFICERS-SHOT-HAWAII
Shooting kills 2 officers before Hawaii homes catch fire
HONOLULU (AP) — Authorities and neighbors say Hawaii man with a history of run-ins with police and neighbors was facing eviction when he stabbed his landlord and killed two officers before the house he and two women were believed to be in caught fire. Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard said Sunday that police found a woman who had been stabbed in the leg and resident Jaroslav “Jerry” Hanel opened fire, killing Officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama. Police suspect he and two women were inside the house when it caught fire, and Ballard said it could take days to process evidence and recover any remains. Court records say homeowner Lois Cain had recently sought to evict the man. A neighbor told The Associated Press she saw Cain being loaded into an ambulance with knife wounds.
ODD-UNDERWATER TIRE REEF EXPERIMENT
Underwater tire reef experiment in Guam to be cleaned up
HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — Scientists in Guam are trying to determine how to remove a man-made underwater mountain built out of vehicle tires 50 years ago. Pacific Daily News reports that Guam Environmental Protection Agency scientists hoped the tire reef would improve marine conditions in Cocos Lagoon and increase fish stocks, but has instead been left abandoned a mile from shore and about 20 feet below the water. Government officials say the 2,400-tire experiment is now considered trash and would cost $250,000 to clean up. The government received a federal grant to clean up the artificial tire habitats, but officials do not know where the second 350-tire habitat is located.
ARIZONA HEMP-HIGH THC
Tests find some early Arizona hemp crops have too much THC
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s budding hemp-growing industry is suffering growing pains as levels of THC that are too high force some farmers to destroy crops instead of harvesting them. Results of state Department of Agriculture testing have about 41% of the Arizona hemp plants failing due to too high a level of THC, the compound that gives marijuana its high. The Arizona Republic reports that growers in other states around the country have had issues managing the THC content of hemp plants, with crops in Hawaii and Nebraska also testing too high, but not as much as in Arizona's early months. Arizona in 2019 began issuing hemp-growing licenses to farmers under a law enacted in 2018, and harvesting started in late 2019.
STATE TAX COLLECTIONS
Report: Tax collections in Hawaii increased by about 5%
HONOLULU (AP) — A new report shows tax collections in Hawaii were up by about 5% last year. Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports that the state Department of Taxation sent the annual report in December to Democratic Gov. David Ige and the state Legislature. The report showed that $8.2 billion was collected in fiscal year 2019, which ended June 30, compared to $7.9 billion collected the year prior. Officials say revenue from the general excise tax and income tax accounted for most of the increase. The report also showed more than $1.7 billion was collected in other taxes.
AIRCRAFT CARRIER-PEARL HARBOR HERO
Navy to name aircraft carrier for Pearl Harbor hero Miller
HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Navy is expected to honor a World War II hero when a new aircraft carrier is named for Mess Attendant 2nd Class Doris Miller. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the announcement is expected to be made at Pearl Harbor Monday. Miller was the first African American to receive the Navy Cross for valor. Miller was recognized for manning a machine gun on the USS West Virginia and returning fire against Japanese planes during the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor. Miller died while serving on a ship that was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine in November 1943.
WAIKIKI TRANSFORMATION-RETAIL
Waikiki experiences retail transformation over a decade
HONOLULU (AP) — Waikiki has gone through a transformation in less than a decade with seven major developments that have upgraded the face of shopping in the famous Oahu district. Hawaii Public Radio reported the additions to the Honolulu neighborhood have included Hard Rock Café, the Victoria’s Secret-Sephora stores, Ritz-Carlton Residences, and International Market Place. The rental prices and prestige of Waikiki's Kalakaua Avenue now rank closely behind behind New York’s Fifth Avenue, Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills and Union Square in San Francisco. Commercial real estate experts say Honolulu's Kuhio Avenue is expected to be the next area to benefit from redevelopment.