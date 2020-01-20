Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — Authorities and neighbors say Hawaii man with a history of run-ins with police and neighbors was facing eviction when he stabbed his landlord and killed two officers before the house he and two women were believed to be in caught fire. Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard said Sunday that police found a woman who had been stabbed in the leg and resident Jaroslav “Jerry” Hanel opened fire, killing Officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama. Police suspect he and two women were inside the house when it caught fire, and Ballard said it could take days to process evidence and recover any remains. Court records say homeowner Lois Cain had recently sought to evict the man. A neighbor told The Associated Press she saw Cain being loaded into an ambulance with knife wounds.