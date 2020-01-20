Honolulu has lost 2 officers in the same shooting just twice. The last time it happened: 1963

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heartache struck Honolulu’s men and women in blue Sunday after two police officers were fatally shot near Diamond Head.
It was just the second time in the history of the Honolulu Police Department in which two officers were killed in the same incident.
And it’s been 17 years since a shooting claimed the life of an HPD officer.
In 2003, officer Glen Alvin Gaspar confronted an attempted murder suspect and physically wrestled him to the ground in an effort to stop the suspect from firing a gun.
Gaspar was fatally shot in the scuffle.
A more recent shooting on Hawaii Island killed 10-year veteran of the force officer Bronson Kaliloa. In 2018, Kaliloa was performing a traffic stop in Mountain View when he was shot by Justin Waiki.
On the day of his memorial services, Kaliloa was honored with a funeral procession that traveled from Hilo to Pahoa, where he was assigned. More than 1,000 people came together to honor his life.
Across the state, there have been nearly 60 officers who died in the line of duty, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. Of those officers killed, 19 of them died from gunfire.
The last time two HPD officers were shot and killed in the same incident was Dec. 16, 1963.
In that incident, officers Andrew Morales and Abraham Mahiko were on a burglary stakeout at the intersection of Cooke and Kawaiahao Street.
They confronted suspicious men who appeared to be casing a warehouse.
The two were then ambushed by gunfire from multiple suspects and they died shortly after.
Other police officers shot and killed on Oahu include Officer Troy Barboza, who is honored with an annual torch run, a fundraiser for Special Olympics Hawaii.
In 1987, Barboza had been on the force for just over a year when he was fatally shot by a convicted drug dealer who had been released from jail.
That same year, Officer David Nicholas Ronk was killed while serving a temporary restraining order to a man in Maili. While searching the home for the suspect, the man jumped out of a closet and a struggle ensued. The suspect was able to get Ronk’s weapon and fatally shot him.
Officer Larry James Stewart was also shot and killed in 1976. He was responding to a Waikiki nightclub for a report of an unruly customer. He had worked for HPD for five years.
In light of Sunday’s tragedy, condolences from around the nation poured in.
The Los Angeles Police Department communications Division tweeted: “Our hearts are with our brothers and sisters @honolulupolice today with the loss of two police officers. Condolences to their families and colleagues.”
