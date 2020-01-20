Former Punahou star DeForest Buckner and the Niners headed for Super Bowl

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 49ers looked from the get-go as the team to beat in the NFC, and capped their impressive run with a NFC Championship on Sunday in the Bay Area.
The Niners throttled the Green Bay Packers 37-20 to secure their place in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs.
In the victory, former PAC-12 Defensive Player of the Year and Punahou standout DeForest Buckner tallied four tackles and a fumble recovery as the defense feasted on Aaron Rodgers all game.
His clutch recovery, marked the fifth time this season he has recovered a loose ball which leads the team.
Despite the great play of rookie Joey Bosa, DeForest Buckner leads the 49ers defensive line in total tackles with 63, and has also tallied 10 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks this season.
This will mark the first Super Bowl appearance of Buckner’s career.
