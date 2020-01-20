Forecast: Mostly dry conditions, but trade winds to diminish by mid-week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mostly dry and pleasant weather is expected this week, but the breezy trades will become light and variable by midweek as a cold front passes to the north. Conditions will remain stable, so we’re anticipating just some afternoon cloud buildups and isolated showers for interior sections Wednesday through Friday. Trade winds should rebuild on Saturday as a second front nears the state. The tail end of this front could move over the western end of the island chain Friday and Saturday, so we might see a slight increase in showers then.