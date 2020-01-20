Forecast: Lighter winds on the way with more large surf

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dry and pleasant conditions in place are expected to continue this week. Breezy trade winds will hold through Monday, then shift out of the southeast and diminish Tuesday through Friday. A mostly dry land and sea breeze pattern will result, with the best chance for a few clouds and showers setting up over interior areas through the afternoon periods. A front will stall and weaken near Kauai Friday with trades briefly returning Saturday.