Forecast: Dry conditions, lighter winds for this week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dry and pleasant conditions in place are expected to continue this week.
Breezy trade winds will hold through Monday, then shift out of the southeast and diminish Tuesday through Friday.
A mostly dry land and sea breeze pattern will result, with the best chance for a few clouds and showers setting up over interior areas through the afternoon periods.
A front will stall and weaken near Kauai Friday with trades briefly returning Saturday.
A new long-period north-northwest swell is expected to peak at advisory levels, thus a high surf advisory has been issued for exposed north and west shores.
This swell will diminish late Monday and Tuesday, but will be followed on Wednesday by a significantly larger northwest swell that will likely peak near high surf warning heights, with an even larger swell potentially arriving next Saturday.
