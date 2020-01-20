Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of 2 fallen Honolulu police officers

Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of 2 fallen Honolulu police officers
File photo (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff | January 20, 2020 at 10:13 AM HST - Updated January 20 at 10:20 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Gov. David Ige on Monday ordered all flags be flown at half-staff in honor of two fallen Honolulu police officers.

Effective immediately, U.S. and Hawaii flags will be flown at half-staff at the state Capitol, all state offices and agencies, and the Hawaii National Guard until sunset on Friday.

"These officers paid the ultimate price to ensure the safety of our community. As we honor their sacrifice, we grieve with their families," Ige said, in a statement.

Flags will also be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on the day of services for each officer.

HPD Officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama were shot and killed in the line of duty on Sunday after a gunman opened fire near Diamond Head.

