'Bows rally to defeat #12 Loyola on the road, stay undefeated

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 1-ranked University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team rallied for a comeback road victory to remain unbeaten on the season after a four-set win over 12th-ranked Loyola Saturday in Gentile Arena.
UH used set scores of 22-25, 25-23, 25-20, 27-25 in the win.
For the second consecutive night, the Rainbow Warriors (7-0) dropped the first set but rallied back for the victory.
Against a tough Loyola opponent UH nearly fell behind 2-0 in the match but out-scored the Ramblers, 8-3 down the stretch in Set 2 to even the match, an the 'Bows erased two set points in Set 4 with back-to-back blocks to close out the match.
Senior opposite hitter Rado Parapunov and senior outside hitter Colton Cowell led the way with career highs in kills.
Parapunov tallied 23 kills, hitting .429 with two aces, and five blocks, while Cowell, who missed Friday’s match at Lewis, finished with 19 kills at a .368 clip with two aces and eight digs.
As a team, the Warriors hit .367 with 12.5 blocks and six aces. Middle blockers Patrick Gasman and Guilherme Voss each tallied seven kills and combined for nine blocks.
The Warriors stud freshman duo of setter Brett Sheward and outside hitter Chaz Galloway also helped to spark the comeback.
Sheward, came off the bench to finish with 39 assists and five digs while Galloway added three kills and three blocks.
After a day off on Sunday, the Warriors return to the court against Lincoln Memorial, Monday, Jan. 20 in Harrogate, Tenn., followed by a match-up at King, Tuesday, Jan. 21 in Bristol, Tenn.
