Matson unveils newest container ship in its fleet (and it’s massive)

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Matson Inc. unveiled the new Lurline, a $250 million, state-of-the-art container ship on Saturday.
At a length of nearly three football fields, it’s the largest ship in Matson’s fleet, but it’s also the cleanest from an emissions standpoint.
“Because these ships are bigger and faster there are efficiencies that are built into it," said company CEO Matt Cox. “It lowers our emissions impact and our environmental footprint. These ships got all the latest technologies for safety.”
Company officials gave a tour of the Lurline after the ship made its first arrival in Honolulu Harbor Friday following a 14-day voyage from Long Beach, Calif.
The new Lurline -- the sixth in the line of Matson ships of that name -- is 870-feet long and 114-feet wide. It’s big enough to carry 3,500 containers and 500 cars.
Right now, Matson’s ships carry about two-thirds of all containerized freight that’s shipped into Hawaii.
Larger, more efficient ships will allow Matson to carry the same amount of cargo volume with one less ship -- saving millions on fuel costs, labor and time.
And to meet new federal emissions standards, the ship’s engines also burn a type of fuel that’s safer for the environment.
“We’re on a journey to continue to find ways to reduce our environmental footprint," said Cox.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.