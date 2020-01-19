Lewis University student broadcasters bash UH team name on livestream

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lewis University in Illinois formally apologized after student sports broadcasters made insulting comments about the UH Rainbow Warriors — and it was all broadcast live.
During a volleyball match-up between UH and the Lewis Flyers Friday night, one of the two commentators took a jab at the team’s name, saying, “I can’t believe they’re called the Rainbow Warriors, to be honest. That’s the worst name I’ve ever heard of any team in the history of human existence.”
That, embedded within other comments, came during the early portions of the night. They were streamed live to viewers tuned in to the game, many called the remarks unprofessional.
Shortly after, Lewis Athletics offered an apology and an explanation in a tweet to UH athletics and the volleyball team, saying they addressed the incident with the students.
The tweet said, “We’d like to offer our sincere apologies to our friends at @HawaiiMensVB and @HawaiiAthletics for the comments our student broadcasters during timeouts in the first set and between sets one and two. Once we were made aware of the situation we addressed it with them..."
In two subsequent tweets, the school said the commentators thought they were on break from the broadcast and that they “had an issue with our streaming computer where the wrong audio feed was selected which resulted in this incident occuring (sic)”.
Still, many volleyballs fans on Twitter weren’t satisfied with the apology. One saying, “Professional announcers don’t make offhand comments during breaks because mics can always be live - not an excuse to diss Rainbow Warriors,” tweeted user Neal Kasamoto.
UH ended up winning the game in four sets.
