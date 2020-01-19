Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — Scientists in Guam are trying to determine how to remove a man-made underwater mountain built out of vehicle tires 50 years ago. Pacific Daily News reports that Guam Environmental Protection Agency scientists hoped the tire reef would improve marine conditions in Cocos Lagoon and increase fish stocks, but has instead been left abandoned a mile from shore and about 20 feet below the water. Government officials say the 2,400-tire experiment is now considered trash and would cost $250,000 to clean up. The government received a federal grant to clean up the artificial tire habitats, but officials do not know where the second 350-tire habitat is located.