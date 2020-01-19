Firefighters put out raging 2-alarm Aiea house fire

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters raced to the scene of a large 2-alarm house fire in Aiea Saturday.
The call came in just before 4:40 p.m.
Crews were dispatched to Hekaha Street near Oa Street. Hekaha was shut down in both directions between Kanuku and Lii Ipo Streets.
The home was severely damaged in the fire. Multiple units were at the scene along with EMS crews.
It took firefighters less than 20 minutes to get the fire under control.
The American Red Cross was also called out to the scene.
No word on any injuries at this time. Official details are limited.
This story will be updated.
