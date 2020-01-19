Forecast: Breezy trades, cool temperatures and little in the way of rain

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong trade winds will dominate the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend. Weather should be mostly clear and dry, with only a few light showers expected for windward slopes. It will feel a little cooler as well, with highs in the upper 70′s and lows in the low to mid 60′s. Trades will gradually slow down starting Monday night, with light winds -- but continued stable conditions -- for the second half of the work week.