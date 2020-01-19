Forecast: Breezy trades, cool temperatures and little in the way of rain

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong trade winds will dominate the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend. Weather should be mostly clear and dry, with only a few light showers expected for windward slopes. It will feel a little cooler as well, with highs in the upper 70′s and lows in the low to mid 60′s. Trades will gradually slow down starting Monday night, with light winds -- but continued stable conditions -- for the second half of the work week.
At the beach, a long-period north-northwest swell is expected to rise through the day Sunday and could reach advisory heights Sunday afternoon. A large swell could bring surf near high surf warning thresholds for north and west shores of the smaller islands late Wednesday into Thursday. East shores will continue to have choppy surf generated by the gusty trade winds. A small craft advisory is also posted through Monday morning, also due to the winds.
