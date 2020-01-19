Football stars inducted into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame

LAIE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four football stars were inducted into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame at the Polynesian Cultural Center Saturday morning.
They are David Tukatahi Dixon, Frank Manumaleula, Haloti Ngata and Dominic Raiola.
All four were recognized at the ceremony. The honor was particularly special for Raiola. He grew up on Oahu and graduated from St. Louis School before going pro and playing for the Detroit Lions for 14 years.
“To be able to come here and get honored with this prestigious honor, it’s awesome. I can’t put it into words. It’s a great honor,” Raiola said.
Former inductees also spoke at the event. They say the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame allows them to share their culture and be a role model for others.
“It’s our hope that we teach our youth the place that we have had and we’ve taken a hold and continue to have in American football,” said Polynesian Football Hall of Famer Vaisa Kahema."
“We’re just so honored to obtain this legendary event here in the state of Hawaii. It’s gotten bigger every year,” said Jesse Sapolu, founder of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame.
College athletes Tua Tagovailoa and Penei Sewell were also recognized as the co-College Polynesian Football Players of the Year.
Ronnie Stanley was the Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year. The High School player of the year was DJ Uiagalelei of St. John Bosco High School in California.
