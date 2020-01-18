Summer Tapasa’s new job with the UFC? Separating McGregor and Cerrone during weigh-ins

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly two weeks after UFC president Dana White tweeted that he wanted to offer a job to the Hawaii woman who thwarted a shoplifting attempt at a local Best Buy, we’ve learned exactly what he had in mind.
During Friday’s weigh-in ahead of UFC 246 on Saturday, headline fighters Conor McGregor and Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone were separated during an intense face-off by none other than Summer Tapasa, who left her job at the electronics retailer instead of being fired as a result of the incident.
Best Buy’s corporate policy forbids loss prevention employees from coming into physical contact with attempted shoplifters, for liability reasons.
Tapasa tells Hawaii News Now that she was first contacted by a UFC representative on Facebook after Dana White saw the surveillance video of her take-down, which went viral in the days after it was posted online.
Tapasa accepted an offer to fly to Las Vegas and attend Saturday’s fight, which will take place at the T-Mobile Arena.
