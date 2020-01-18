In State of the State, Ige to focus on proposals for easing Hawaii’s high cost of living

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor will deliver his annual State of the State address on Tuesday morning.
His speech is set to begin at 10 a.m. in the state House chambers.
In a news release, his office said the address will elaborate on a legislative package aimed at easing the cost of living in the islands.
He’ll also discuss sustainability, including bolstering agriculture in Hawaii.
It will be his sixth State of the State and it comes amid growing concern about Hawaii’s lack of affordable housing, soaring cost of living, and sluggish economy.
In last year’s address, Ige outlined an ambitious agenda for dramatically expanding universal preschool, boosting the inventory of affordable housing and increasing the minimum wage to $15 hour.
By the end of the legislative session, he could claim little success.
And so this year, he’s sought to instead partner with legislators at the outset on several key proposals that reflect an interest in making compromises to get things done.
The legislative package he’s hammered out with lawmakers ― and that was unveiled earlier this week ― includes a plan to increase the minimum wage in Hawaii to $13 by 2024.
The joint package also includes proposed tax credits for working families and incentives aimed at encouraging developers to build affordable housing.
Lawmakers are also once again pledging to get the state on a course toward offering preschool for all.
