As she prepares for impeachment trial, Hirono says President is ‘stonewalling’ Senate

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono is accusing the President and his team of stonewalling the impeachment trial by refusing to hand over documents.
“Contrary to Nixon and Clinton, who produced documents and evidence, this White House has totally stonewalled everything. This is a very different kind of a trial,” she said.
Democrats have new evidence from Lev Parnas, an indicted associate of Trump’s attorney Rudy Guiliani, but Hirono expects Republican objections.
She says the GOP will demand testimony by Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, even though she believes he has nothing to do with what the President did.
“I hope the President comes up with evidence besides calling this whole proceeding a sham, a witch hunt, a hoax,” said Hirono.
Hirono’s statements come as Christine Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s daughter, is in Hawaii promoting a book she wrote about her mother.
She says the U.S. Senate and American people need to comb through the evidence.
“We have to lay out the facts and let the American people know the truth," Pelosi said.
“Part of it too is to shine a spotlight on the vindictive behavior that was really harmful to the Ukrainian people, harmful to our national security.”
Former Republican State Sen. Sam Slom expects the President to be fully exonerated.
He believes members of Congress will be voted out of office in the upcoming election because of anger over impeachment.
"Any first year law student could see there's no prosecutorial evidence or fact so I think that's the way it's going to go," he said.
Some Republicans have said they believe not a single Republican senator will vote to convict and remove the President.
