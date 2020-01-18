NFL, college, and prep stars honored at Polynesian Hall of Fame banquet

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Sheraton Waikiki hosted football royalty this past Friday as some of the biggest names in the game gathered at the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Dinner.
The dinner banquet honors players of Polynesian heritage who the Polynesian Hall of Fame have selected as the Players of the Year and also serves as an opportunity for the newest inductees into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame to be honored.
The newest inductees to the HOF are Super Bowl Champion Haloti Ngata, Frank Manumaleuga, David Dixon, and former St. Louis Crusader Dominic Raiola.
The night also celebrated the Polynesian players of the year.
St. John Bosco quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was named the Polynesian high school player of the year, Hawaii’s Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon tackle Penei Sewell were named co-college players of the year, and Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley was named the NFL Polynesian Player of the year.
Polynesian Hall of Fame director Kevin Kaplan believes the night is an opportunity to celebrate everything about Polynesian culture and the tremendous accomplishments by players and coaches both on and off the field.
“It will be a tremendous night,” said Kaplan. “Tonight we will honor the best Polynesian players, coaches, an contributors, the room will be filled with over 1100 people, and it will be filled with legends.”
All new inductees into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame will be enshrined at Polynesian Cultural Center on Saturday Jan. 18 ahead of the Polynesian Bowl at Aloha Stadium.
