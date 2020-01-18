Investigation launched after apparent beating death of OCCC inmate

Barbed wire surrounding modules at Oahu Community Correctional Center. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | January 18, 2020 at 12:57 PM HST - Updated January 18 at 1:00 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities say an inmate at Hawaii’s largest jail has died after a beating behind bars.

The Department of Public Safety confirmed James Borling-Salas died Thursday, a month after being assaulted by other inmates at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

The 23-year old was being held for violating probation.

Borling-Salas was initially found unresponsive on Dec. 14.

There’s no word on the suspects responsible for the beating at this time.

Authorities are investigating. The attorney general is also looking into the incident.

This story may be updated.

