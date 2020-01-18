Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong Express has apologized for requiring some passengers bound for the U.S. territory of Saipan to take pregnancy tests. The low-cost carrier says it began requiring such tests in February 2019 to ensure U.S. immigration laws were not undermined. The airline says it has suspended the practice while a review is underway. A Japanese passenger complained late last year that she felt humiliated when she was required to undergo such a test while traveling to the island. The U.S. has been seeking to prevent travelers, especially from China, from heading to Saipan and other American territories to give birth and potentially gain U.S. citizenship for their babies.