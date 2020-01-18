Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

AIRCRAFT CARRIER-PEARL HARBOR HERO
Navy to name aircraft carrier for Pearl Harbor hero Miller
HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Navy is expected to honor a World War II hero when a new aircraft carrier is named for Mess Attendant 2nd Class Doris Miller. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the announcement is expected to be made at Pearl Harbor Monday. Miller was the first African American to receive the Navy Cross for valor. Miller was recognized for manning a machine gun on the USS West Virginia and returning fire against Japanese planes during the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor. Miller died while serving on a ship that was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine in November 1943.
WAIKIKI TRANSFORMATION-RETAIL
Waikiki experiences retail transformation over a decade
HONOLULU (AP) — Waikiki has gone through a transformation in less than a decade with seven major developments that have upgraded the face of shopping in the famous Oahu district. Hawaii Public Radio reported the additions to the Honolulu neighborhood have included Hard Rock Café, the Victoria’s Secret-Sephora stores, Ritz-Carlton Residences, and International Market Place. The rental prices and prestige of Waikiki's Kalakaua Avenue now rank closely behind behind New York’s Fifth Avenue, Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills and Union Square in San Francisco. Commercial real estate experts say Honolulu's Kuhio Avenue is expected to be the next area to benefit from redevelopment.
ROAD USE PROPOSAL-MAYORS
Hawaii mayors ask state lawmakers to consider road use fees
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii's county mayors have asked the Legislature to consider a proposal to charge motorists a fee for driving on key roads during peak traffic hours. A joint hearing of the House Finance and Senate Ways and Means committees heard the fee proposal among the transportation requests presented by the Hawaii Council of Mayors on Wednesday. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell asked lawmakers to study the concept known as congestion pricing. Proponents believe congestion pricing could save governments money by reducing the funds spent on road improvements and other infrastructure. Opponents worry a surcharge on rush-hour traffic penalizes working people.
KAYAKING CHILD DEATH-LAWSUIT
Hawaii family sues school over child's death while kayaking
HONOLULU (AP) — The family of a 5-year-old boy who died on a kayaking excursion has filed a lawsuit against the school that conducted the trip. The family of Alaric Chiu filed the lawsuit Thursday against Mid-Pacific Institute citing reckless behavior and gross negligence leading to the boy's death last March. The kindergartner was participating in the private K-12 school’s spring break day camp when he drowned off Kaaawa on Oahu. Camp counselor Maria Davis also drowned when the kayak capsized. Two other students escaped injury by clinging to the boat, which was not equipped with life vests.
HONG KONG-SAIPAN-PREGNANCY TESTS
Hong Kong airline stops pregnancy tests for Saipan travelers
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong Express has apologized for requiring some passengers bound for the U.S. territory of Saipan to take pregnancy tests. The low-cost carrier says it began requiring such tests in February 2019 to ensure U.S. immigration laws were not undermined. The airline says it has suspended the practice while a review is underway. A Japanese passenger complained late last year that she felt humiliated when she was required to undergo such a test while traveling to the island. The U.S. has been seeking to prevent travelers, especially from China, from heading to Saipan and other American territories to give birth and potentially gain U.S. citizenship for their babies.
DOCTOR SHORTAGE-CRITICAL
Report says Hawaii has critically low number of doctors
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — A new report says a physician shortage on Hawaii Island is approaching a critical state, falling short of the number required by the population. West Hawaii Today reported a University of Hawaii Physician Workforce Assessment Project report says the Big Island has 230 fewer doctors than necessary. The report submitted Jan. 9 to the Legislature says the island needs at least 528 doctors. The report says there is a 24% shortage across the state, with only 2,974 doctors in a population that needs 3,483 physicians. The report concludes primary care physicians represent the biggest shortage area statewide.