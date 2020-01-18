HNN Forecast: Saying good-bye to the trade winds this week

Hope you had a beautiful weekend and Martin Luther King Day! Mostly dry and pleasant conditions in place are expected to continue this week. Breezy trade winds will hold through Monday, then shift out of the southeast and diminish Tuesday through Friday. A mostly dry land and sea breeze pattern will result, with the best chance for a few clouds and showers setting up over interior areas through the afternoon periods. A front will stall and weaken near Kauai Friday with trades briefly returning Saturday. So the trades will be gone most of the week but return this weekend.