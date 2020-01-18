HNN Forecast: Saying good-bye to the trade winds this week

Hope you had a beautiful weekend and Martin Luther King Day! Mostly dry and pleasant conditions in place are expected to continue this week. Breezy trade winds will hold through Monday, then shift out of the southeast and diminish Tuesday through Friday. A mostly dry land and sea breeze pattern will result, with the best chance for a few clouds and showers setting up over interior areas through the afternoon periods. A front will stall and weaken near Kauai Friday with trades briefly returning Saturday. So the trades will be gone most of the week but return this weekend.
A new long-period NNW swell is on its way down along N and W shores. This swell will diminish late tonight and Tuesday, but will be followed on Wednesday by a significantly larger NW swell that will likely peak near High Surf Warning heights, with an even larger swell potentially arriving next Saturday.
Have a beautiful week. Spread aloha.
Here’s to an amazing 2020 and new decade and the adventures that are ahead. Happy New Year! And Happy Lunar New Year! The year of the rat!
